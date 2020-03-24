Alesco Advisors LLC Acquires 5,018 Shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Alesco Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 42.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 16,925 shares of the software giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,018 shares during the quarter. Alesco Advisors LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $2,669,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in MSFT. Benjamin Edwards Inc. lifted its position in shares of Microsoft by 77.3% during the 4th quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 195 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Microsoft during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Firestone Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Microsoft during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,103,000. Vaughan AND Company Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Microsoft during the 4th quarter worth approximately $67,000. Finally, John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs bought a new position in shares of Microsoft during the 4th quarter worth approximately $74,000. 72.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Microsoft stock opened at $135.98 on Tuesday. Microsoft Co. has a 1-year low of $115.52 and a 1-year high of $190.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $1,034.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a current ratio of 2.80, a quick ratio of 2.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $167.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $153.80.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The software giant reported $1.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.19. Microsoft had a net margin of 33.02% and a return on equity of 40.41%. The business had revenue of $36.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.68 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.10 EPS. Microsoft’s revenue was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Microsoft Co. will post 5.61 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 21st will be paid a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 20th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.50%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is 42.95%.

In related news, EVP Jean Philippe Courtois sold 18,000 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.55, for a total value of $3,231,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 582,510 shares in the company, valued at approximately $104,589,670.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 1.39% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research firms have commented on MSFT. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their target price on shares of Microsoft from $174.00 to $203.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Nomura raised their price target on shares of Microsoft from $161.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Microsoft from $190.00 to $199.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Microsoft from $189.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Tigress Financial restated a “buy” rating on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Monday, December 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-two have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $186.26.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its company's Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office 365 commercial products and services, such as Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Skype for Business, Microsoft Teams, and related Client Access Licenses (CALs); Office 365 consumer services, including Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; LinkedIn online professional network; and Dynamics business solutions comprising financial management, enterprise resource planning, customer relationship management, supply chain management, and analytics applications for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

