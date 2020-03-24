Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp (NYSE:AQN) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp (NYSE:AQN) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the thirteen ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, six have assigned a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $15.42.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. TD Securities increased their price objective on Algonquin Power & Utilities from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 2nd. Morgan Stanley downgraded Algonquin Power & Utilities from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $17.00 to $15.50 in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised Algonquin Power & Utilities from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $17.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Howard Weil downgraded Algonquin Power & Utilities from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. Finally, National Bank Financial raised Algonquin Power & Utilities from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $14.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, March 13th.

Get Algonquin Power & Utilities alerts:

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AQN. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities by 51.8% during the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 13,920,074 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $197,323,000 after purchasing an additional 4,747,351 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities during the fourth quarter worth $58,968,000. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities by 117.0% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,492,746 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $63,568,000 after purchasing an additional 2,422,716 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities by 23.6% during the fourth quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 10,220,353 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $144,785,000 after purchasing an additional 1,950,942 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities by 11,987.2% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,789,395 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $25,328,000 after purchasing an additional 1,774,591 shares during the period. 43.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of AQN opened at $9.59 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $14.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The company has a market capitalization of $5.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.55. Algonquin Power & Utilities has a 52-week low of $9.53 and a 52-week high of $16.85.

Algonquin Power & Utilities (NYSE:AQN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $439.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $443.87 million. Algonquin Power & Utilities had a return on equity of 8.42% and a net margin of 32.65%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Algonquin Power & Utilities will post 0.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.141 per share. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.88%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 30th. Algonquin Power & Utilities’s dividend payout ratio is presently 88.89%.

About Algonquin Power & Utilities

Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp., through its subsidiaries, owns and operates a portfolio of regulated and non-regulated generation, distribution, and transmission utility assets in Canada and the United States. It generates and sells electrical energy through a portfolio of non-regulated renewable and clean energy power generation facilities.

Featured Story: What moving averages are used to define a golden cross?

Receive News & Ratings for Algonquin Power & Utilities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Algonquin Power & Utilities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.