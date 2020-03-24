Alliancebernstein L.P. Buys 508,606 Shares of Iqvia Holdings Inc (NYSE:IQV)

Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in Iqvia Holdings Inc (NYSE:IQV) by 14.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,928,236 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 508,606 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned 2.02% of Iqvia worth $606,952,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Iqvia by 57.5% in the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 189 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of Iqvia in the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its stake in shares of Iqvia by 379.5% in the fourth quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 211 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares during the period. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Iqvia by 303.6% in the fourth quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 222 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares during the period. Finally, Citizens Financial Group Inc RI bought a new stake in shares of Iqvia in the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.25% of the company’s stock.

IQV has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Iqvia from $172.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $170.00 price objective on shares of Iqvia in a report on Friday, December 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Iqvia from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $170.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. SunTrust Banks dropped their price objective on shares of Iqvia from $184.00 to $128.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Iqvia from $187.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $174.29.

Shares of NYSE:IQV opened at $84.00 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05. Iqvia Holdings Inc has a 1-year low of $81.79 and a 1-year high of $169.14. The company has a market capitalization of $17.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 86.60, a P/E/G ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 0.94. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $141.40 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $147.87.

Iqvia (NYSE:IQV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The medical research company reported $1.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.02. Iqvia had a net margin of 1.72% and a return on equity of 17.65%. The business had revenue of $2.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.85 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.50 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Iqvia Holdings Inc will post 6.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director John Connaughton sold 703,828 shares of Iqvia stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.30, for a total transaction of $115,638,940.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael J. Evanisko sold 6,250 shares of Iqvia stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.08, for a total transaction of $1,000,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 740,828 shares of company stock worth $121,469,155. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

IQVIA Holdings Inc provides advanced analytics, technology solutions, and contract research services to the life sciences industry in the Americas, Europe, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions, and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions.

