Alliancebernstein L.P. Has $493.37 Million Stock Position in American Electric Power Company Inc (NYSE:AEP)

Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in shares of American Electric Power Company Inc (NYSE:AEP) by 3.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,220,323 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 149,620 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned 1.06% of American Electric Power worth $493,373,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AEP. Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its position in American Electric Power by 0.5% during the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 322,797 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $30,243,000 after purchasing an additional 1,610 shares during the last quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its position in American Electric Power by 7.1% during the third quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 763,874 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $71,568,000 after purchasing an additional 50,456 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners boosted its position in American Electric Power by 6.7% during the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,126,654 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $105,555,000 after purchasing an additional 71,224 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its position in American Electric Power by 8.1% during the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 226,478 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $21,186,000 after purchasing an additional 17,050 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Andra AP fonden boosted its position in American Electric Power by 0.6% during the third quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 62,800 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,884,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. 73.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get American Electric Power alerts:

In related news, EVP Lisa M. Barton sold 11,130 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.07, for a total transaction of $1,080,389.10. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 41,942 shares in the company, valued at $4,071,309.94. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Lana L. Hillebrand sold 8,944 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $894,400.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 12,324 shares in the company, valued at $1,232,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 108,304 shares of company stock valued at $10,899,717 in the last three months. 0.16% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE AEP opened at $70.00 on Tuesday. American Electric Power Company Inc has a twelve month low of $65.14 and a twelve month high of $104.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 0.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.36 billion, a PE ratio of 16.81, a P/E/G ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.31. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $95.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $94.10.

American Electric Power (NYSE:AEP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The utilities provider reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.02. American Electric Power had a return on equity of 10.67% and a net margin of 12.34%. The business had revenue of $3.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.37 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.72 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that American Electric Power Company Inc will post 4.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Monday, February 10th were given a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 7th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.00%. American Electric Power’s dividend payout ratio is presently 66.04%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on AEP shares. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on American Electric Power in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $111.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut American Electric Power from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $101.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. KeyCorp raised American Electric Power from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $93.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, March 13th. SunTrust Banks boosted their price target on American Electric Power from $109.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Finally, Guggenheim cut American Electric Power from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $101.73.

About American Electric Power

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. The company generates electricity using coal and lignite, natural gas, nuclear, hydroelectric, solar, wind, and other energy sources.

Read More: Closed-End Mutual Funds (CEFs)



Receive News & Ratings for American Electric Power Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Electric Power and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.