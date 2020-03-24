Alliancebernstein L.P. Has $624.17 Million Holdings in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN)

Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) by 78.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,881,507 shares of the life sciences company’s stock after acquiring an additional 829,865 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned approximately 1.28% of Illumina worth $624,171,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in ILMN. Voya Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Illumina by 14.2% in the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 464,957 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $141,449,000 after acquiring an additional 57,798 shares in the last quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Illumina in the third quarter valued at about $428,000. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd grew its stake in shares of Illumina by 2.6% in the third quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 10,853 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $3,302,000 after acquiring an additional 278 shares in the last quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Illumina by 2.0% in the third quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 487,032 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $148,164,000 after acquiring an additional 9,676 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Illumina in the third quarter valued at about $236,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.26% of the company’s stock.

Get Illumina alerts:

Several research firms recently commented on ILMN. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Illumina from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $341.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, January 20th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $340.00 price objective on shares of Illumina in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Cowen reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $335.00 price objective (up from $320.00) on shares of Illumina in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Illumina from $341.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded shares of Illumina from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $355.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $328.47.

Shares of Illumina stock opened at $237.76 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $35.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.78, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a quick ratio of 6.15, a current ratio of 6.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Illumina, Inc. has a 12-month low of $196.78 and a 12-month high of $380.76. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $272.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $301.27.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The life sciences company reported $1.70 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $953.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $950.16 million. Illumina had a net margin of 28.27% and a return on equity of 22.34%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.32 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Illumina, Inc. will post 6.85 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, SVP Aimee L. Hoyt sold 417 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $273.95, for a total value of $114,237.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 3,689 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,010,601.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Oene Mark Van sold 625 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $330.99, for a total transaction of $206,868.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 11,578 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,832,202.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,867 shares of company stock valued at $573,756 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Illumina Profile

Illumina, Inc provides sequencing and array-based solutions for genetic analysis. The company operates in two segments, Core Illumina and Consolidated VIEs. It offers sequencing that provides researchers with various applications and the ability to sequence mammalian genomes; and arrays for a range of deoxyribonucleic acid and RNA analysis applications, including single nucleotide polymorphism genotyping, copy number variations analysis, gene expression analysis, and methylation analysis, as well as enables the detection of known genetic markers on a single array.

Featured Article: What are the disadvantages of after-hours trading?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ILMN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN).

Receive News & Ratings for Illumina Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Illumina and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.