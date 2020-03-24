Alliancebernstein L.P. Increases Holdings in Allegion PLC (NYSE:ALLE)

Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Allegion PLC (NYSE:ALLE) by 5.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,159,671 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after purchasing an additional 378,767 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned approximately 0.08% of Allegion worth $891,665,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in Allegion by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 163,409 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $16,937,000 after acquiring an additional 1,458 shares during the last quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Allegion during the 4th quarter valued at about $205,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Allegion by 189.1% during the 3rd quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 55,513 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $5,754,000 after buying an additional 36,314 shares in the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Allegion by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 56,795 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $5,887,000 after buying an additional 1,015 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Squar Milner Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in Allegion by 3,875.0% during the 4th quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 795 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $99,000 after buying an additional 775 shares in the last quarter. 94.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Barclays lowered Allegion from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $125.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, December 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Allegion from $129.00 to $115.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Allegion in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Imperial Capital lifted their target price on Allegion from $116.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised Allegion from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $118.00 to $112.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $124.14.

ALLE stock opened at $78.60 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.70 billion, a PE ratio of 16.94, a PEG ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.20. Allegion PLC has a twelve month low of $77.37 and a twelve month high of $139.24. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $120.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $116.69.

Allegion (NYSE:ALLE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.28. The firm had revenue of $719.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $733.88 million. Allegion had a return on equity of 67.06% and a net margin of 14.08%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.22 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Allegion PLC will post 5.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 17th will be given a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.63%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 16th. This is an increase from Allegion’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. Allegion’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.18%.

Allegion announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback plan on Thursday, February 6th that allows the company to buyback $800.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization allows the scientific and technical instruments company to reacquire up to 6.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, CEO David D. Petratis sold 42,631 shares of Allegion stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.69, for a total transaction of $5,528,814.39. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 293,690 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,088,656.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Douglas P. Ranck sold 3,525 shares of Allegion stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.97, for a total value of $472,244.25. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $328,226.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.77% of the company’s stock.

About Allegion

Allegion plc manufactures and sells mechanical and electronic security products and solutions worldwide. The company offers door closers and controls; doors and door systems; electronic security products; electronic, biometric and mobile access control systems; exit devices; locks, locksets, portable locks, and key systems; time, attendance, and workforce productivity systems; and other accessories.

