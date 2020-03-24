Alliancebernstein L.P. Raises Stock Holdings in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) by 18.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,184,298 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,129,097 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned about 0.46% of Philip Morris International worth $611,312,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Philip Morris International by 11.2% during the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc increased its stake in Philip Morris International by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 2,541 shares of the company’s stock worth $216,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Philip Morris International by 7.6% during the fourth quarter. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC now owns 1,717 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc. increased its stake in Philip Morris International by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc. now owns 11,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $944,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GYL Financial Synergies LLC grew its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. GYL Financial Synergies LLC now owns 3,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $280,000 after buying an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PM opened at $59.98 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $95.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.94. Philip Morris International Inc. has a one year low of $56.01 and a one year high of $90.17. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $82.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $81.93.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $7.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.64 billion. Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 84.30% and a net margin of 9.21%. Philip Morris International’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.25 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 5.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 9th. Investors of record on Monday, March 23rd will be issued a $1.17 dividend. This represents a $4.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.80%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 20th. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 90.17%.

In other Philip Morris International news, insider Marc S. Firestone sold 22,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.27, for a total transaction of $1,897,940.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Andre Calantzopoulos sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.50, for a total value of $4,375,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 882,385 shares in the company, valued at approximately $77,208,687.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Cowen upgraded Philip Morris International from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $90.00 to $102.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $101.00 target price on shares of Philip Morris International in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Piper Jaffray Companies reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Philip Morris International in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Philip Morris International from $105.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Philip Morris International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Philip Morris International has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $96.50.

About Philip Morris International

Philip Morris International Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, other nicotine-containing products, and smoke-free products and related electronic devices and accessories. The company offers IQOS smoke-free products, including heated tobacco and nicotine-containing vapor products under the HEETS, HEETS Marlboro, and HEETS FROM MARLBORO brands, as well as the Marlboro HeatSticks and Parliament HeatSticks brands.

