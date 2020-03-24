Alliancebernstein L.P. Sells 167,795 Shares of CBRE Group Inc (NYSE:CBRE)

Alliancebernstein L.P. trimmed its position in CBRE Group Inc (NYSE:CBRE) by 2.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,401,576 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 167,795 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned 2.51% of CBRE Group worth $514,933,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bogart Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of CBRE Group during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Enterprise Financial Services Corp grew its stake in shares of CBRE Group by 454.1% during the fourth quarter. Enterprise Financial Services Corp now owns 543 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 445 shares during the last quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of CBRE Group by 604.5% during the fourth quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 620 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 532 shares during the last quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of CBRE Group during the fourth quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Great Diamond Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of CBRE Group during the fourth quarter worth $42,000. 94.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get CBRE Group alerts:

A number of analysts have weighed in on CBRE shares. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of CBRE Group in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of CBRE Group from $57.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th. ValuEngine raised shares of CBRE Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CBRE Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $61.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 28th. Finally, Raymond James lowered shares of CBRE Group from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $72.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, January 24th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $61.60.

Shares of NYSE:CBRE opened at $29.83 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $11.47 billion, a PE ratio of 7.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.63. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $55.57 and its 200-day moving average is $56.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.17. CBRE Group Inc has a 52 week low of $29.17 and a 52 week high of $64.75.

CBRE Group (NYSE:CBRE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $7.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.84 billion. CBRE Group had a return on equity of 22.53% and a net margin of 5.37%. CBRE Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.21 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that CBRE Group Inc will post 3.95 EPS for the current year.

About CBRE Group

CBRE Group, Inc operates as a commercial real estate services and investment company worldwide. It operates through Americas; Europe, Middle East and Africa; Asia Pacific; Global Investment Management; and Development Services segments. The company offers strategic advice and execution to owners, investors, and occupiers of real estate in connection with leasing; integrated property sales, and mortgage and structured financing services under the CBRE Capital Markets brand; and valuation services that include market value appraisals, litigation support, discounted cash flow analyses, and feasibility studies, as well as consulting services, such as property condition reports, hotel advisory, and environmental consulting.

Featured Article: How do analysts define an oversold condition?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CBRE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CBRE Group Inc (NYSE:CBRE).

Receive News & Ratings for CBRE Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CBRE Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.