Alliancebernstein L.P. Sells 183,150 Shares of Broadcom Inc (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Alliancebernstein L.P. lessened its stake in shares of Broadcom Inc (NASDAQ:AVGO) by 9.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,706,425 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 183,150 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned approximately 0.43% of Broadcom worth $539,264,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of AVGO. Great Lakes Advisors LLC increased its stake in Broadcom by 149.1% in the fourth quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 6,043 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,910,000 after purchasing an additional 3,617 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Broadcom by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 33,010 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $10,432,000 after acquiring an additional 1,202 shares in the last quarter. Bay Rivers Group bought a new stake in shares of Broadcom during the fourth quarter worth about $1,414,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC increased its position in shares of Broadcom by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 1,425 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $449,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Americana Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Broadcom during the fourth quarter worth about $138,000. 83.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently commented on AVGO. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Broadcom from $360.00 to $320.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Piper Jaffray Companies reissued a “buy” rating and set a $345.00 target price (up from $330.00) on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Craig Hallum reissued a “buy” rating and set a $385.00 target price (up from $330.00) on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Broadcom from $315.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Broadcom from $360.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twenty-eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Broadcom currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $313.81.

AVGO opened at $193.47 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58. The stock has a market cap of $76.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.41, a PEG ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 0.87. Broadcom Inc has a twelve month low of $155.67 and a twelve month high of $331.58. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $275.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $295.66.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 12th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $5.25 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.33 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $5.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.99 billion. Broadcom had a net margin of 11.64% and a return on equity of 69.53%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $5.55 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Broadcom Inc will post 18.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 23rd will be paid a dividend of $3.25 per share. This represents a $13.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.72%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 20th. Broadcom’s payout ratio is currently 74.67%.

In related news, CEO Hock E. Tan sold 73,646 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $303.36, for a total transaction of $22,341,250.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold a total of 420,938 shares of company stock worth $121,050,177 over the last 90 days. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Broadcom Company Profile

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies a range of semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Wired Infrastructure, Wireless Communications, Enterprise Storage, and Industrial & Other.

