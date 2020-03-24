Alliancebernstein L.P. Trims Position in Eli Lilly And Co (NYSE:LLY)

Alliancebernstein L.P. lessened its stake in shares of Eli Lilly And Co (NYSE:LLY) by 23.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,761,254 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,155,529 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned 0.39% of Eli Lilly And Co worth $494,342,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of LLY. Strategic Capital Advisers Inc. grew its position in Eli Lilly And Co by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Strategic Capital Advisers Inc. now owns 19,251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,530,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Eli Lilly And Co by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 4,338 shares of the company’s stock worth $570,000 after buying an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Monument Capital Management grew its position in shares of Eli Lilly And Co by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Monument Capital Management now owns 16,535 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,173,000 after buying an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Dean Capital Investments Management LLC grew its position in shares of Eli Lilly And Co by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Dean Capital Investments Management LLC now owns 4,688 shares of the company’s stock worth $616,000 after buying an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Financial Corp IN grew its position in shares of Eli Lilly And Co by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 9,616 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,264,000 after buying an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.83% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Myles O’neill sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.15, for a total transaction of $3,503,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 44,773 shares in the company, valued at $6,274,935.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 32,645 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.90, for a total value of $4,338,520.50. Following the sale, the insider now owns 114,527,954 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,220,765,086.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 682,645 shares of company stock valued at $95,516,671 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

LLY has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “buy” rating and set a $156.00 price objective on shares of Eli Lilly And Co in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Eli Lilly And Co from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Barclays initiated coverage on Eli Lilly And Co in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. Goldman Sachs Group raised Eli Lilly And Co from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating and set a $168.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. Finally, Argus boosted their target price on Eli Lilly And Co from $145.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 30th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Eli Lilly And Co currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $142.18.

Shares of NYSE LLY opened at $119.05 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.30. Eli Lilly And Co has a twelve month low of $101.36 and a twelve month high of $147.87. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $138.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $124.70. The stock has a market cap of $117.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.34.

Eli Lilly And Co (NYSE:LLY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The company reported $1.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.21. Eli Lilly And Co had a return on equity of 192.27% and a net margin of 37.27%. The company had revenue of $6.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.92 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.33 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Eli Lilly And Co will post 6.77 earnings per share for the current year.

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, manufactures, and markets pharmaceutical products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Human Pharmaceutical Products and Animal Health Products. It offers endocrinology products for the treatment of diabetes; osteoporosis in postmenopausal women and men; and human growth hormone deficiency and pediatric growth conditions.

