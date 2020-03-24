Alliant Energy (NYSE:LNT) Stock Price Down 5%

Shares of Alliant Energy Co. (NYSE:LNT) dropped 5% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $40.21 and last traded at $38.68, approximately 1,670,296 shares changed hands during trading. A decline of 12% from the average daily volume of 1,887,525 shares. The stock had previously closed at $40.70.

LNT has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Guggenheim upgraded Alliant Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Wells Fargo & Co restated a “positive” rating and set a $65.00 target price (up previously from $59.00) on shares of Alliant Energy in a research note on Monday, February 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Mizuho decreased their target price on Alliant Energy from $58.00 to $56.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. UBS Group boosted their target price on Alliant Energy from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Finally, Scotiabank upgraded Alliant Energy from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $60.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $57.00.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.59. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $54.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $54.11. The company has a market cap of $9.97 billion, a PE ratio of 20.72, a PEG ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 0.18.

Alliant Energy (NYSE:LNT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The utilities provider reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.01. Alliant Energy had a return on equity of 11.69% and a net margin of 15.09%. The company had revenue of $880.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $869.08 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.36 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Alliant Energy Co. will post 2.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its holdings in shares of Alliant Energy by 7,298.7% in the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 2,082,942 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $113,979,000 after purchasing an additional 2,054,789 shares during the period. Zimmer Partners LP increased its holdings in shares of Alliant Energy by 97.1% in the third quarter. Zimmer Partners LP now owns 2,858,560 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $154,162,000 after purchasing an additional 1,408,560 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Alliant Energy by 32.0% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 4,085,334 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $223,482,000 after purchasing an additional 989,242 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Alliant Energy by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,065,953 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $714,969,000 after purchasing an additional 696,570 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Alliant Energy by 18.0% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,864,891 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $211,486,000 after purchasing an additional 589,067 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.12% of the company’s stock.

Alliant Energy Company Profile (NYSE:LNT)

Alliant Energy Corporation operates as a utility holding company that provides regulated electricity and natural gas services in the Midwest region of the United States. It operates through three segments: Electric, Gas, and Other. The company, through its subsidiary, Interstate Power and Light Company (IPL), primarily generates and distributes electricity, and distributes and transports natural gas to retail customers in Iowa; sells electricity to wholesale customers in Minnesota, Illinois, and Iowa; and generates and distributes steam in Cedar Rapids, Iowa.

