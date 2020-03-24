Allison Transmission (NYSE:ALSN) Shares Down 7%

Allison Transmission Holdings Inc (NYSE:ALSN)’s stock price was down 7% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $29.03 and last traded at $27.02, approximately 76,152 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 96% from the average daily volume of 1,850,264 shares. The stock had previously closed at $29.06.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on ALSN shares. TheStreet lowered Allison Transmission from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, March 19th. Citigroup dropped their target price on Allison Transmission from $48.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 13th. Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on Allison Transmission from $54.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 19th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Allison Transmission from $50.00 to $43.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Allison Transmission from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $52.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, January 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Allison Transmission currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $48.50.

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $39.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $44.99. The stock has a market cap of $3.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.22.

Allison Transmission (NYSE:ALSN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 19th. The auto parts company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.18. Allison Transmission had a return on equity of 81.36% and a net margin of 22.39%. The firm had revenue of $617.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $596.79 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.14 earnings per share. Allison Transmission’s quarterly revenue was down 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Allison Transmission Holdings Inc will post 3.87 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 20th. Investors of record on Monday, March 9th were issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 6th. This is a positive change from Allison Transmission’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. Allison Transmission’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.99%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ALSN. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Allison Transmission during the fourth quarter worth $43,000. Islay Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Allison Transmission during the fourth quarter worth $87,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Allison Transmission during the fourth quarter worth $98,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in Allison Transmission during the first quarter worth $106,000. Finally, Taylor Hoffman Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Allison Transmission during the fourth quarter worth $108,000. 96.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells commercial and defense fully-automatic transmissions for medium- and heavy-duty commercial vehicles, and medium- and heavy-tactical U.S. defense vehicles worldwide. It offers 12 transmission product lines for various applications, including distribution, refuse, construction, fire, and emergency on-highway trucks; school, transit, and hybrid-transit buses; motor homes; energy, mining, and construction off-highway vehicles and equipment; and wheeled and tracked defense vehicles.

