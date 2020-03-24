Ally Financial (NYSE:ALLY) Stock Price Down 0.9%

Ally Financial Inc (NYSE:ALLY)’s share price traded down 0.9% on Monday . The company traded as low as $11.66 and last traded at $11.60, 7,863,064 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 7% from the average session volume of 7,328,312 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.70.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Ally Financial from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 18th. Wells Fargo & Co raised their target price on shares of Ally Financial from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. TheStreet lowered shares of Ally Financial from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Barclays lowered shares of Ally Financial from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $33.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of Ally Financial from $39.00 to $37.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.46.

The company has a market cap of $4.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.17 and a beta of 1.28. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $25.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $30.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03.

Ally Financial (NYSE:ALLY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95. The company had revenue of $1.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.58 billion. Ally Financial had a net margin of 26.82% and a return on equity of 10.35%. Ally Financial’s revenue was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.92 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Ally Financial Inc will post 4.25 EPS for the current year.

In other Ally Financial news, Director Franklin W. Iv Hobbs purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of $20.30 per share, for a total transaction of $203,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 92,070 shares in the company, valued at $1,869,021. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.36% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its stake in Ally Financial by 27.6% during the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 113,804 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,477,000 after buying an additional 24,617 shares during the last quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main raised its stake in Ally Financial by 177.4% during the fourth quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 399,784 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $12,217,000 after buying an additional 255,683 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in Ally Financial by 160.4% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 16,004 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $489,000 after buying an additional 9,857 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Ally Financial during the fourth quarter worth $142,640,000. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in Ally Financial during the fourth quarter worth $602,000. 96.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ally Financial Company Profile (NYSE:ALLY)

Ally Financial Inc provides various financial products and services to consumers, businesses, automotive dealers, and corporate customers primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through Automotive Finance Operations, Insurance Operations, Mortgage Finance Operations, and Corporate Finance Operations segments.

