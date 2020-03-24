Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Holdings Increased by Axa

Axa lifted its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 2.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 162,748 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,420 shares during the quarter. Alphabet comprises about 0.9% of Axa’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Axa’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $217,982,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of GOOGL. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Alphabet by 29.3% during the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 968,665 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,297,422,000 after purchasing an additional 219,626 shares in the last quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. bought a new position in Alphabet during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $76,173,000. Eagle Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Alphabet by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,805 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $9,114,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Blue Whale Capital LLP bought a new position in Alphabet during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $9,670,000. Finally, Watchman Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Alphabet in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,104,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.06% of the company’s stock.

GOOGL opened at $1,054.13 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $1,354.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1,321.08. The company has a current ratio of 3.37, a quick ratio of 3.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The stock has a market cap of $734.16 billion, a PE ratio of 21.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.02. Alphabet Inc has a 1 year low of $1,008.87 and a 1 year high of $1,530.74.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 3rd. The information services provider reported $15.35 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $12.76 by $2.59. The firm had revenue of $37.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.44 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 18.66% and a net margin of 21.22%. During the same period last year, the business earned $12.77 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc will post 52.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on GOOGL. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $1,800.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $1,635.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Tigress Financial reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Monday. Monness Crespi & Hardt increased their target price on shares of Alphabet from $1,360.00 to $1,535.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Aegis raised their target price on Alphabet from $1,425.00 to $1,800.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $1,520.91.

Alphabet Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides online advertising services in the United States and internationally. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes principal Internet products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Commerce, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure and newer efforts, including Virtual Reality.

