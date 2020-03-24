AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in BOK Financial Co. (NASDAQ:BOKF)

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC reduced its stake in BOK Financial Co. (NASDAQ:BOKF) by 33.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,519 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 1,281 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC’s holdings in BOK Financial were worth $220,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of BOK Financial during the fourth quarter worth approximately $46,000. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of BOK Financial by 41.7% during the fourth quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 561 shares of the bank’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of BOK Financial during the first quarter worth $50,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in shares of BOK Financial by 10.5% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,295 shares of the bank’s stock worth $201,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new stake in shares of BOK Financial during the fourth quarter worth $203,000. Institutional investors own 41.73% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on BOKF shares. DA Davidson downgraded BOK Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Raymond James downgraded BOK Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, March 9th. ValuEngine raised BOK Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on BOK Financial from $81.00 to $75.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, BidaskClub raised BOK Financial from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $88.71.

In other news, Director Steven Bangert sold 12,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.94, for a total value of $999,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 118,677 shares in the company, valued at $9,487,039.38. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 54.90% of the company’s stock.

BOK Financial stock opened at $35.40 on Tuesday. BOK Financial Co. has a one year low of $34.57 and a one year high of $88.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.80. The business has a fifty day moving average of $67.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $78.18. The company has a market cap of $2.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.21.

BOK Financial (NASDAQ:BOKF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The bank reported $1.56 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.85 by ($0.29). BOK Financial had a net margin of 22.49% and a return on equity of 10.77%. The firm had revenue of $448.83 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $454.77 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.65 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that BOK Financial Co. will post 6.35 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 12th were given a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 11th. BOK Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.49%.

BOK Financial Profile

BOK Financial Corporation operates as the financial holding company for BOKF, NA that provides various financial products and services in Oklahoma, Texas, New Mexico, Northwest Arkansas, Colorado, Arizona, and Kansas/Missouri. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, Consumer Banking, and Wealth Management.

