Amalgamated Bank Grows Stock Position in Thor Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO)

Amalgamated Bank increased its position in shares of Thor Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO) by 11.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 12,152 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 1,261 shares during the quarter. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Thor Industries were worth $903,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. LSV Asset Management increased its holdings in Thor Industries by 18.3% in the 4th quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,214,715 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $90,241,000 after purchasing an additional 187,874 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in Thor Industries by 296.3% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 634,435 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $35,934,000 after purchasing an additional 474,335 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its holdings in Thor Industries by 3,167.6% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 594,415 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $44,159,000 after purchasing an additional 576,224 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Thor Industries by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 502,297 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $37,316,000 after purchasing an additional 24,404 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in Thor Industries by 39.6% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 396,551 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $29,459,000 after purchasing an additional 112,419 shares during the last quarter. 99.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Sidoti dropped their target price on shares of Thor Industries from $93.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 5th. Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of Thor Industries from $47.00 to $45.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. KeyCorp dropped their target price on shares of Thor Industries from $95.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of Thor Industries from $85.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Thor Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $71.40.

In other news, Director Jan Suwinski acquired 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 18th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $37.19 per share, with a total value of $74,380.00. 4.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE:THO opened at $35.07 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $69.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $66.31. The company has a market cap of $1.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. Thor Industries, Inc. has a 52 week low of $32.30 and a 52 week high of $89.45.

Thor Industries (NYSE:THO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 9th. The construction company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $2 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.83 billion. Thor Industries had a return on equity of 15.42% and a net margin of 2.28%. The business’s revenue was up 55.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.10) EPS. On average, analysts expect that Thor Industries, Inc. will post 5.98 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 1st. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.56%. Thor Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.89%.

About Thor Industries

Thor Industries, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells recreational vehicles (RVs), and related parts and accessories primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Towable Recreational Vehicles and Motorized Recreational Vehicles. The company offers travel trailers under the Airstream Classic, International, Tommy Bahama, Flying Cloud, Sport, Basecamp, and Nest travel trade names, as well as Interstate series of Class B motorhomes; and gasoline and diesel Class A and Class C motorhomes under the Four Winds, Freedom Elite, Majestic, Hurricane, Chateau, Windsport, Axis, Vegas, Tuscany, Palazzo, Aria, Quantum, Compass, Gemini, and A.C.E trade names.

