Amalgamated Bank Raises Stock Holdings in Frontdoor Inc (NASDAQ:FTDR)

Amalgamated Bank increased its position in Frontdoor Inc (NASDAQ:FTDR) by 11.1% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 18,649 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,857 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Frontdoor were worth $884,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of FTDR. Delta Asset Management LLC TN purchased a new position in Frontdoor in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. purchased a new position in Frontdoor in the 4th quarter worth $47,000. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Frontdoor in the 4th quarter worth $48,000. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new position in Frontdoor in the 4th quarter worth $50,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in Frontdoor by 327.6% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 950 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.58% of the company’s stock.

Get Frontdoor alerts:

In related news, Director Peter L. Cella purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 12th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $34.78 per share, with a total value of $173,900.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 8,661 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $301,229.58. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.09% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of FTDR opened at $31.90 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $41.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $46.02. The company has a market capitalization of $2.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of -0.38. Frontdoor Inc has a fifty-two week low of $30.87 and a fifty-two week high of $53.29.

Frontdoor (NASDAQ:FTDR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $300.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $300.16 million. Frontdoor had a negative return on equity of 63.76% and a net margin of 11.20%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.23 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Frontdoor Inc will post 1.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on FTDR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Frontdoor from $56.00 to $46.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. BidaskClub upgraded Frontdoor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. ValuEngine upgraded Frontdoor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $55.00 price target on shares of Frontdoor in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Frontdoor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Frontdoor currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.33.

Frontdoor Profile

frontdoor, inc. provides home service plans in the United States. The company's home service plans cover the repair or replacement of components of up to 21 household systems and appliances, including electrical, plumbing, water heaters, refrigerators, dishwashers, and ranges/ovens/cooktops, as well as central heating, ventilation and air conditioning systems.

Featured Article: Reverse Stock Split

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FTDR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Frontdoor Inc (NASDAQ:FTDR).

Receive News & Ratings for Frontdoor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Frontdoor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.