Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Stake Lowered by Axa

Axa lowered its position in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 8.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 213,743 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 18,807 shares during the period. Amazon.com comprises approximately 1.6% of Axa’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Axa’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $394,963,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMZN. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co acquired a new position in Amazon.com during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $10,415,000. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC raised its position in shares of Amazon.com by 39.5% during the third quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 1,166 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $2,001,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares during the period. UMA Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the third quarter worth approximately $644,000. Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 645,037 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $1,119,726,000 after purchasing an additional 27,501 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 16,705,952 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $29,000,029,000 after purchasing an additional 138,504 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.69% of the company’s stock.

AMZN has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Argus restated a “buy” rating and set a $2,250.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Tuesday, December 31st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $2,250.00 price objective (up from $2,000.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. JMP Securities reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $2,450.00 price objective (up from $2,250.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Friday, January 31st. Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $2,200.00 to $2,600.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Bernstein Bank initiated coverage on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Friday, January 10th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $2,050.00 target price for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Amazon.com currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $2,330.42.

Shares of AMZN opened at $1,902.83 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $919.00 billion, a PE ratio of 82.70, a PEG ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.54. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $1,970.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1,842.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.86. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1 year low of $1,626.03 and a 1 year high of $2,185.95.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $6.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.98 by $2.49. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 21.07% and a net margin of 4.13%. The company had revenue of $87.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $86.09 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $6.04 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 20.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 27.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Jeffrey A. Wilke sold 200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,865.34, for a total value of $373,068.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,653,400. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jeffrey P. Bezos sold 364,684 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction on Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,036.42, for a total value of $742,649,791.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 57,001,001 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $116,077,978,456.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 725,162 shares of company stock worth $1,482,988,915. Insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.

