AMEN Properties (OTCMKTS:AMEN) Stock Rating Upgraded by ValuEngine

AMEN Properties (OTCMKTS:AMEN) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

Shares of OTCMKTS:AMEN opened at $400.00 on Tuesday. AMEN Properties has a 1 year low of $366.00 and a 1 year high of $854.95. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $714.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $750.12.

AMEN Properties Company Profile

AMEN Properties, Inc owns oil and gas royalty and working interests in various oil and gas properties in the United States. It owns an indirect interest in oil gas and gas royalties through its ownership of 33% of the membership interests of SFF Royalty, LLC; and controls oil and gas working interests owned by SFF Production, LLC through its ownership of 81.1% of the membership interests.

