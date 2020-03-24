Ameren Corp (NYSE:AEE) Stake Cut by Bank of America Corp DE

Bank of America Corp DE reduced its holdings in Ameren Corp (NYSE:AEE) by 9.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,029,577 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 103,908 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE owned about 0.42% of Ameren worth $79,071,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. CNB Bank purchased a new stake in Ameren in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. West Bancorporation Inc. purchased a new stake in Ameren in the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Ameren in the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. Gradient Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Ameren by 521.4% during the 4th quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 522 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 438 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC raised its stake in shares of Ameren by 86.8% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 523 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares in the last quarter. 75.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of AEE stock opened at $61.37 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $81.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $77.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 0.57. Ameren Corp has a twelve month low of $58.74 and a twelve month high of $87.65. The company has a market capitalization of $15.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.32, a PEG ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.26.

Ameren (NYSE:AEE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The utilities provider reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.07. Ameren had a return on equity of 10.29% and a net margin of 14.01%. The business had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.64 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.28 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Ameren Corp will post 3.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 11th will be paid a $0.495 dividend. This represents a $1.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 10th. Ameren’s payout ratio is 59.10%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on AEE. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price target on Ameren from $86.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Ameren in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $82.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Ameren from $94.00 to $87.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on Ameren in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $91.00 price target for the company. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $85.00 price target on shares of Ameren in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $84.73.

Ameren Corporation operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. It operates through four segments: Ameren Missouri, Ameren Illinois Electric Distribution, Ameren Illinois Natural Gas, and Ameren Transmission. The company engages in the rate-regulated electric generation, transmission, and distribution activities; and rate-regulated natural gas distribution and transmission businesses.

