American Software (NASDAQ:AMSWA) Stock Price Up 9.7%

American Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMSWA)’s stock price rose 9.7% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $12.11 and last traded at $12.11, approximately 234,509 shares traded hands during trading. An increase of 78% from the average daily volume of 131,450 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.04.

AMSWA has been the topic of several analyst reports. BidaskClub upgraded shares of American Software from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. TheStreet upgraded shares of American Software from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, February 20th. B. Riley upgraded shares of American Software from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $18.00 to $19.50 in a report on Friday, February 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of American Software from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $14.51.

The company has a market capitalization of $352.75 million, a P/E ratio of 48.44 and a beta of 0.20. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $14.93 and its 200 day moving average is $15.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 2.63 and a current ratio of 2.63.

American Software (NASDAQ:AMSWA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The software maker reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $30.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.88 million. American Software had a net margin of 7.18% and a return on equity of 8.30%. On average, analysts forecast that American Software, Inc. will post 0.27 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 8th will be given a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 7th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.63%. American Software’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 157.14%.

In other American Software news, CFO Vincent C. Klinges sold 12,150 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.76, for a total value of $203,634.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 108,988 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,826,638.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Chairman James C. Edenfield sold 18,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.82, for a total transaction of $338,760.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 78,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,467,960. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 11.19% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMSWA. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of American Software by 107.5% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,075 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,075 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new stake in shares of American Software in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new stake in shares of American Software in the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of American Software in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $90,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in shares of American Software by 22.3% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 6,153 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 1,120 shares during the period. 77.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

American Software Company Profile (NASDAQ:AMSWA)

American Software, Inc develops, markets, and supports a portfolio of software and services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Supply Chain Management (SCM), Information Technology (IT) Consulting, and Other. The SCM segment provides supply chain management and retail planning solutions, including sales and operations planning, demand and inventory optimization, manufacturing planning and scheduling, supply optimization, retail allocation and merchandise planning, and transportation optimization solutions to streamline and optimize the forecasting, inventory, production scheduling, production, supply, allocation, distribution, and management of products between trading partners.

