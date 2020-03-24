AmeriServ Financial (NASDAQ:ASRV) Stock Rating Upgraded by ValuEngine

AmeriServ Financial (NASDAQ:ASRV) was upgraded by stock analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

Shares of NASDAQ ASRV opened at $2.56 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $3.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.10. The stock has a market cap of $51.75 million, a P/E ratio of 7.31 and a beta of 0.36. AmeriServ Financial has a 52-week low of $2.56 and a 52-week high of $4.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.92.

AmeriServ Financial (NASDAQ:ASRV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter. AmeriServ Financial had a net margin of 9.34% and a return on equity of 6.00%. The company had revenue of $12.38 million for the quarter.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in AmeriServ Financial stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in AmeriServ Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASRV) by 1.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 776,408 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 11,964 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 4.53% of AmeriServ Financial worth $3,261,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. 40.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AmeriServ Financial Company Profile

AmeriServ Financial Inc operates as the bank holding company for AmeriServ Financial Bank that provides various consumer, mortgage, and commercial financial products. It offers retail banking services, such as demand, savings, and time deposits; checking and money market accounts; secured and unsecured consumer loans, and mortgage loans; and safe deposit boxes, holiday club accounts, money orders, and traveler's checks.

