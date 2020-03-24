Ameritas Investment Company LLC Acquires 1,737 Shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

Ameritas Investment Company LLC increased its holdings in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) by 778.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,960 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,737 shares during the quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $1,159,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Cognios Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical in the fourth quarter worth $1,471,000. NS Partners Ltd boosted its position in Intuitive Surgical by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. NS Partners Ltd now owns 11,866 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $7,015,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its position in Intuitive Surgical by 5.6% during the third quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 337,240 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $182,086,000 after acquiring an additional 17,987 shares during the last quarter. Canal Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Intuitive Surgical by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. Canal Capital Management LLC now owns 1,512 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $894,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Intuitive Surgical by 222.5% during the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,948 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,151,000 after acquiring an additional 1,344 shares during the last quarter. 85.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ISRG opened at $367.75 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $541.73 and a 200 day moving average of $557.10. The company has a market cap of $46.02 billion, a PE ratio of 31.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 1.10. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 12 month low of $360.50 and a 12 month high of $619.00.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 23rd. The medical equipment provider reported $3.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.38 by $0.10. Intuitive Surgical had a net margin of 30.80% and a return on equity of 18.16%. The company had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.27 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.96 EPS. Intuitive Surgical’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 10.52 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have commented on ISRG shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $620.00 to $670.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Intuitive Surgical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $665.00 to $575.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Deutsche Bank lowered shares of Intuitive Surgical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $610.00 to $595.00 in a report on Monday, January 27th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Intuitive Surgical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $620.71.

In other news, SVP Reiter Kara Andersen sold 400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $562.30, for a total transaction of $224,920.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 2,822 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,586,810.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Marshall Mohr sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $563.21, for a total transaction of $4,224,075.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 19,947 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,234,349.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 19,514 shares of company stock worth $11,229,904. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Intuitive Surgical, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets da Vinci surgical systems, and related instruments and accessories. Its da Vinci Surgical System transforms the surgeon's natural hand movements outside the body into corresponding micro-movements inside the patient's body. The company's da Vinci Surgical System include surgeon's consoles, patient-side carts, 3-D vision systems, da Vinci skills simulators, da Vinci Xi integrated table motions, and Firefly fluorescence imaging products that enable surgeons to perform various surgical procedures, including gynecologic, urologic, general, cardiothoracic, and head and neck surgical procedures.

