Ameritas Investment Company LLC Has $1.76 Million Stock Position in Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG)

Ameritas Investment Company LLC lowered its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG) by 31.5% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 14,078 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,467 shares during the quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $1,758,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 12,360.9% during the fourth quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 2,598,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,807,000 after acquiring an additional 2,577,860 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 1.4% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 118,454,191 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,733,332,000 after acquiring an additional 1,585,813 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc increased its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 81.8% during the fourth quarter. Man Group plc now owns 2,735,582 shares of the company’s stock worth $341,674,000 after acquiring an additional 1,231,124 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 158.8% during the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,919,565 shares of the company’s stock worth $239,754,000 after acquiring an additional 1,177,862 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MUFG Securities EMEA plc increased its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 139.7% during the fourth quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc now owns 1,899,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $237,263,000 after acquiring an additional 1,107,150 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.02% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Carolyn M. Tastad sold 37,385 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.28, for a total transaction of $4,720,977.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 60,191 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,600,919.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Ma. Fatima Francisco sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.50, for a total transaction of $379,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,856 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $487,784. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 98,682 shares of company stock valued at $12,441,819 over the last ninety days. 1.75% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research firms have recently commented on PG. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $138.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating and set a $130.00 target price on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “hold” rating and set a $119.00 target price on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $132.00 to $127.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Finally, Deutsche Bank raised shares of Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $128.07.

Shares of PG stock opened at $97.70 on Tuesday. Procter & Gamble Co has a 52-week low of $94.34 and a 52-week high of $128.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.63. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $119.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $122.18. The company has a market capitalization of $252.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.81, a PEG ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 0.46.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 23rd. The company reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.05. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 6.92% and a return on equity of 27.14%. The business had revenue of $18.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.37 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.25 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Procter & Gamble Co will post 4.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, Latin America, India, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; health Care; fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

