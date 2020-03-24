Ameritas Investment Company LLC Purchases 273 Shares of Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA)

Ameritas Investment Company LLC increased its position in Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA) by 3.2% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 8,766 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 273 shares during the quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $2,617,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BSW Wealth Partners purchased a new position in Mastercard in the 4th quarter worth about $212,000. German American Bancorp Inc. raised its position in Mastercard by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. German American Bancorp Inc. now owns 25,723 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $7,680,000 after buying an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp raised its position in Mastercard by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 129,100 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $38,548,000 after buying an additional 7,600 shares during the last quarter. Hilltop Holdings Inc. raised its position in Mastercard by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Hilltop Holdings Inc. now owns 12,258 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $3,660,000 after buying an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. raised its position in Mastercard by 20.5% in the 4th quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 127,310 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $32,165,000 after buying an additional 21,650 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.61% of the company’s stock.

In other Mastercard news, insider Edward Grunde Mclaughlin sold 28,526 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $302.16, for a total value of $8,619,416.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 43,215 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,057,844.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Lance Darrell Gordon Uggla purchased 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 11th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $265.00 per share, with a total value of $265,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 5,691 shares in the company, valued at $1,508,115. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 425,819 shares of company stock valued at $135,948,244 over the last three months. 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Mastercard stock opened at $203.30 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $298.04 and a 200 day moving average of $290.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $212.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.00. Mastercard Inc has a 12-month low of $199.99 and a 12-month high of $347.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The credit services provider reported $1.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.87 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $4.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.40 billion. Mastercard had a net margin of 48.08% and a return on equity of 150.46%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.55 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Mastercard Inc will post 8.81 EPS for the current year.

Mastercard declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback program on Tuesday, December 3rd that allows the company to repurchase $8.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the credit services provider to repurchase up to 2.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 9th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 8th. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio is 20.59%.

MA has been the subject of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $370.00 price target (up previously from $336.00) on shares of Mastercard in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Nomura reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $368.00 price target on shares of Mastercard in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Stephens upped their price target on shares of Mastercard from $325.00 to $343.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Deutsche Bank upped their price target on shares of Mastercard from $320.00 to $380.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Mastercard from $375.00 to $345.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $331.33.

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

