AMN Healthcare Services (NYSE:AMN) Stock Price Up 10.1%

AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. (NYSE:AMN)’s share price rose 10.1% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $69.88 and last traded at $69.09, approximately 697,482 shares were traded during mid-day trading. An increase of 54% from the average daily volume of 452,785 shares. The stock had previously closed at $62.75.

AMN has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $78.00 price objective (up previously from $73.00) on shares of AMN Healthcare Services in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Cfra raised shares of AMN Healthcare Services from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Sidoti downgraded shares of AMN Healthcare Services from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $85.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of AMN Healthcare Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Finally, SunTrust Banks boosted their target price on shares of AMN Healthcare Services from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. AMN Healthcare Services has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $74.00.

The company has a market cap of $2.94 billion, a PE ratio of 28.91 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $72.69 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $63.20.

AMN Healthcare Services (NYSE:AMN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $586.89 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $575.50 million. AMN Healthcare Services had a net margin of 5.13% and a return on equity of 21.89%. As a group, analysts predict that AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. will post 3.48 EPS for the current year.

In other AMN Healthcare Services news, CEO Susan R. Salka sold 32,721 shares of AMN Healthcare Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.05, for a total transaction of $2,030,338.05. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 116,145 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,206,797.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Ralph Henderson sold 9,000 shares of AMN Healthcare Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.22, for a total transaction of $676,980.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 11,013 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $828,397.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 80,689 shares of company stock worth $5,198,031. 1.35% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AMN. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in AMN Healthcare Services during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,762,000. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in AMN Healthcare Services by 29.9% during the 4th quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 1,766,884 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,094,000 after acquiring an additional 407,208 shares during the period. Walthausen & Co. LLC acquired a new stake in AMN Healthcare Services during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $5,245,000. Madison Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in AMN Healthcare Services during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $4,863,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp lifted its stake in AMN Healthcare Services by 24.1% during the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 375,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,571,000 after acquiring an additional 72,726 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.34% of the company’s stock.

AMN Healthcare Services Company Profile (NYSE:AMN)

AMN Healthcare Services, Inc provides healthcare workforce solutions and staffing services to healthcare facilities in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Nurse and Allied Solutions, Locum Tenens Solutions, and Other Workforce Solutions. The company offers travel nurse staffing under the American Mobile, Onward Healthcare, Nurses Rx, and O'Grady-Peyton brands; nurse staffing and labor disruption services, a shorter-term staffing solution under the NurseChoice brand; local, or per diem, staffing for daily shift work or on as-needed basis under the Nursefinders brand; and locum tenens staffing for specialties, clinicians, and dentists on an independent contractor basis on temporary assignments under the Staff Care and Locum Leaders brands.

