Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. Buys 54,376 Shares of Oshkosh Corp (NYSE:OSK)

Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Oshkosh Corp (NYSE:OSK) by 63.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 140,305 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 54,376 shares during the quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.21% of Oshkosh worth $13,282,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in OSK. Executive Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Oshkosh by 70.6% during the 3rd quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC now owns 343 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Oshkosh during the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new position in shares of Oshkosh during the 4th quarter worth about $47,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. raised its holdings in shares of Oshkosh by 30.5% in the 4th quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 547 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Oshkosh in the 4th quarter worth about $54,000. 91.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:OSK opened at $48.78 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 2.14. The firm has a market cap of $3.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.95. Oshkosh Corp has a 52 week low of $46.72 and a 52 week high of $95.62. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $73.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $82.52.

Oshkosh (NYSE:OSK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The company reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.16 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $1.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.70 billion. Oshkosh had a net margin of 6.60% and a return on equity of 21.05%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.61 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Oshkosh Corp will post 7.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th were paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 13th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.46%. Oshkosh’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 14.44%.

In other news, CEO Wilson R. Jones sold 131,650 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.45, for a total transaction of $12,171,042.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 234,185 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,650,403.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO David M. Sagehorn sold 22,775 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.65, for a total transaction of $2,019,003.75. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 183,573 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,273,746.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 167,864 shares of company stock valued at $15,421,607. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on OSK shares. Deutsche Bank upped their target price on shares of Oshkosh from $86.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Oshkosh from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 9th. Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of Oshkosh from $103.00 to $75.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 19th. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Oshkosh from $85.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Oshkosh from $92.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 20th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $90.25.

Oshkosh Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets specialty vehicles and vehicle bodies worldwide. The company's Access Equipment segment provides aerial work platforms and telehandlers for use in various construction, industrial, institutional, and general maintenance applications. This segment also offers rental fleet loans and leases, and floor plan and retail financing through third-party funding arrangements; towing and recovery equipment; carriers and wreckers; equipment installation services; and chassis and service parts sales.

