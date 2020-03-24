Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. Increases Stake in Atlassian Co. PLC (NASDAQ:TEAM)

Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Atlassian Co. PLC (NASDAQ:TEAM) by 30.8% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 114,113 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 26,887 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Atlassian were worth $13,732,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Resources Management Corp CT ADV purchased a new stake in Atlassian during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in Atlassian during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Americana Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Atlassian during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Atlassian in the fourth quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Atlassian in the fourth quarter worth approximately $45,000. 90.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:TEAM opened at $128.09 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $142.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $130.28. Atlassian Co. PLC has a fifty-two week low of $100.25 and a fifty-two week high of $156.12. The firm has a market cap of $15.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -119.71, a P/E/G ratio of 41.90 and a beta of 1.10.

Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The technology company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.10. Atlassian had a negative net margin of 17.44% and a positive return on equity of 0.68%. The firm had revenue of $408.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $389.43 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.25 earnings per share. Atlassian’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Atlassian Co. PLC will post 0.14 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $175.00 price target on shares of Atlassian in a research report on Sunday, January 26th. Wells Fargo & Co assumed coverage on shares of Atlassian in a research report on Monday, January 27th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $180.00 price target for the company. Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on shares of Atlassian from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Atlassian from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $161.00 price target for the company in a research report on Saturday, January 25th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Atlassian from $150.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $154.67.

Atlassian Profile

Atlassian Corporation Plc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, licenses, and maintains various software products worldwide. It provides project tracking, content creation and sharing, and service management products. The company's products include JIRA, a workflow management system that enables teams to plan, organize, track, and manage their work and projects; Confluence, a content collaboration platform that is used to create, share, organize, and discuss projects; and Trello, a Web-based project management application for capturing and adding structure to fluid, fast-forming work for teams.

