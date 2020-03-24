Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. Reduces Stock Holdings in B2Gold Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:BTG)

Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. reduced its stake in shares of B2Gold Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:BTG) (TSE:BTO) by 17.6% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,640,119 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 777,310 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in B2Gold were worth $14,597,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in BTG. Intl Fcstone Inc. purchased a new stake in B2Gold during the 4th quarter worth approximately $190,000. Man Group plc grew its position in shares of B2Gold by 52.5% in the 3rd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 10,074,795 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $32,796,000 after acquiring an additional 3,469,933 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in shares of B2Gold by 2,160.6% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,307,090 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,221,000 after acquiring an additional 1,249,270 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG grew its position in shares of B2Gold by 21.6% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 1,010,216 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,052,000 after acquiring an additional 179,769 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its position in shares of B2Gold by 43.0% in the 4th quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 2,366,027 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $9,494,000 after acquiring an additional 711,978 shares in the last quarter.

Get B2Gold alerts:

BTG has been the subject of several research reports. TD Securities upgraded B2Gold to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $4.50 target price on shares of B2Gold in a research report on Sunday, February 9th. Finally, CIBC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $4.50 target price on shares of B2Gold in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $4.91.

NYSEAMERICAN:BTG opened at $3.00 on Tuesday. B2Gold Corp. has a 12-month low of $2.16 and a 12-month high of $4.93.

B2Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:BTG) (TSE:BTO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The basic materials company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07. The company had revenue of $313.66 million for the quarter.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 23rd. Investors of record on Monday, March 9th were given a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 6th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.33%.

B2Gold Company Profile

B2Gold Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties in Nicaragua, the Philippines, Mali, Colombia, Burkina Faso, Finland, and Namibia. It primarily explores for gold and silver deposits. The company primarily holds 80% interest in Fekola mine, an open pit gold mine located in Mali; 90% interest in Otjikoto gold mine located north of Windhoek, Namibia; Masbate gold project located in the south-east of Manila, the Philippines; and 95% interest in El Limon mine, an underground gold mine located in northwestern Nicaragua.

Read More: Analyst Ratings Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BTG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for B2Gold Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:BTG) (TSE:BTO).

Receive News & Ratings for B2Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for B2Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.