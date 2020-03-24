Amyris (NASDAQ:AMRS) Cut to Hold at ValuEngine

Amyris (NASDAQ:AMRS) was downgraded by research analysts at ValuEngine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on AMRS. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Amyris in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. BidaskClub raised shares of Amyris from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Amyris from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.50.

AMRS opened at $1.94 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $365.36 million, a P/E ratio of -0.70 and a beta of 0.10. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $3.05 and a 200-day moving average of $3.51. Amyris has a 12-month low of $1.40 and a 12-month high of $5.75.

Amyris (NASDAQ:AMRS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 12th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.70) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by ($0.42). The firm had revenue of $40.54 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $47.00 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Amyris will post -0.27 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director L John Doerr purchased 10,505,652 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 31st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $2.87 per share, with a total value of $30,151,221.24. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 7,798 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,380.26. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO John Melo sold 52,875 shares of Amyris stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.41, for a total value of $180,303.75. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 642,097 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,189,550.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 30.40% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Oxford Asset Management LLP acquired a new stake in Amyris in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its stake in shares of Amyris by 40.0% during the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 14,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Amyris during the 4th quarter valued at $51,000. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of Amyris by 37.6% during the 4th quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC now owns 18,311 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of Amyris in the 3rd quarter valued at $58,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.83% of the company’s stock.

About Amyris

Amyris, Inc, an integrated renewable products company, delivers alternatives to petroleum, plant, and animal-based products across a range of consumer and industry segments worldwide. It applies its bioscience solutions to convert plant sugars into hydrocarbon molecules, specialty ingredients, and consumer products.

