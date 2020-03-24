Analysts Expect SpartanNash Co (NASDAQ:SPTN) Will Post Earnings of $0.26 Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that SpartanNash Co (NASDAQ:SPTN) will announce $0.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for SpartanNash’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.27 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.25. SpartanNash posted earnings per share of $0.24 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 8.3%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 18th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that SpartanNash will report full year earnings of $1.15 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.14 to $1.15. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $1.37 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.21 to $1.66. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow SpartanNash.

SpartanNash (NASDAQ:SPTN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 19th. The company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.04). SpartanNash had a net margin of 0.07% and a return on equity of 5.79%. The company had revenue of $2 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.01 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.32 EPS. SpartanNash’s revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research analysts have issued reports on SPTN shares. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of SpartanNash from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $10.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of SpartanNash from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Barclays upgraded shares of SpartanNash from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $15.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of SpartanNash from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of SpartanNash from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. SpartanNash currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.25.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in SpartanNash by 43.8% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,659 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 1,115 shares in the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in SpartanNash during the 4th quarter worth approximately $75,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in SpartanNash by 1,575.7% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 5,830 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its position in SpartanNash by 110.0% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 6,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 3,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ellington Management Group LLC purchased a new position in SpartanNash during the 4th quarter worth approximately $147,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.69% of the company’s stock.

SpartanNash stock opened at $16.24 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.76. The firm has a market cap of $546.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 101.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.28. SpartanNash has a 1 year low of $8.82 and a 1 year high of $17.35. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $12.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.90.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 10th will be given a $0.192 dividend. This is a positive change from SpartanNash’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 9th. This represents a $0.77 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.73%. SpartanNash’s payout ratio is 70.00%.

SpartanNash Company Profile

SpartanNash Company distributes and retails grocery products. It operates in three segments: Food Distribution, Military, and Retail. The Food Distribution segment offers approximately 60,000 stock-keeping units, such as dry groceries, produce, dairy products, meat, delicatessen items, bakery goods, frozen food, seafood, floral products, general merchandise, beverages, tobacco products, health and beauty care, and pharmacy products to independent retailers, national retailers, food service distributors, e-commerce providers, and corporate owned retail stores.

