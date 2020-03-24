Analysts Offer Predictions for General Mills, Inc.’s FY2020 Earnings (NYSE:GIS)

General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) – Research analysts at Piper Sandler lifted their FY2020 earnings estimates for shares of General Mills in a research report issued on Wednesday, March 18th. Piper Sandler analyst M. Lavery now anticipates that the company will earn $3.45 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $3.35. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for General Mills’ Q4 2020 earnings at $0.94 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $3.47 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $3.62 EPS.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 18th. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.01. General Mills had a return on equity of 26.40% and a net margin of 12.68%. The business had revenue of $4.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.21 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.83 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .4% on a year-over-year basis.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on General Mills in a research report on Friday, December 20th. They set a “hold” rating and a $56.00 target price on the stock. Cfra upgraded General Mills from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $58.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Friday, March 6th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating and set a $57.00 price target on shares of General Mills in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Deutsche Bank assumed coverage on General Mills in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $61.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on General Mills from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. General Mills presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $57.18.

Shares of NYSE GIS opened at $47.28 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 0.64. General Mills has a fifty-two week low of $46.59 and a fifty-two week high of $60.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.35 billion, a PE ratio of 13.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.73. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $53.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $53.09.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Firestone Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of General Mills in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new position in shares of General Mills in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of General Mills in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. TI Trust Inc. purchased a new position in shares of General Mills in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of General Mills in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Institutional investors own 72.18% of the company’s stock.

In other General Mills news, insider Shawn P. Ogrady sold 6,187 shares of General Mills stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.95, for a total value of $370,910.65. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 134,820 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,082,459. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 10th will be paid a $0.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 8th. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.15%. General Mills’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 60.87%.

About General Mills

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates in five segments: North America Retail; Convenience Stores & Foodservice; Europe & Australia; Asia & Latin America; and Pet. It offers ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, grain, fruit, and savory snacks, as well as organic products, including refrigerated yogurt, nutrition bars, meal kits, salty snacks, ready-to-eat cereal, and grain snacks.

