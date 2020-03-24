Analysts Offer Predictions for GreenSky Inc’s Q4 2020 Earnings (NASDAQ:GSKY)

GreenSky Inc (NASDAQ:GSKY) – Investment analysts at Piper Sandler lowered their Q4 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for GreenSky in a note issued to investors on Friday, March 20th. Piper Sandler analyst C. Donat now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.03 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.07. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for GreenSky’s Q1 2021 earnings at $0.05 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.12 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.11 EPS and Q4 2021 earnings at $0.02 EPS.

GSKY has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Citigroup downgraded GreenSky from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $4.50 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. BidaskClub downgraded GreenSky from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded GreenSky from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.00.

GSKY stock opened at $3.40 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $685.40 million, a PE ratio of 6.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 2.03. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.61. GreenSky has a 52 week low of $3.06 and a 52 week high of $16.42.

GreenSky (NASDAQ:GSKY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 2nd. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $133.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $135.52 million. GreenSky had a net margin of 6.04% and a negative return on equity of 103.33%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.11 EPS.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. HBW Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in shares of GreenSky by 11.2% in the fourth quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC now owns 11,759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,000 after buying an additional 1,182 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new position in shares of GreenSky in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Arcus Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of GreenSky by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. Arcus Capital Partners LLC now owns 56,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $501,000 after buying an additional 3,373 shares during the period. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new position in shares of GreenSky in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Islay Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of GreenSky in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $60,000. 38.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GreenSky, Inc, a technology company, provides point-of-sale financing and payment solutions to merchants, consumers, and banks. It offers a proprietary technology infrastructure that support the full transaction lifecycle, including credit application, underwriting, real-time allocation to bank partners, document distribution, funding, settlement, and servicing functions.

