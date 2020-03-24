Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates for Adesto Technologies (IOTS)

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Adesto Technologies (NASDAQ: IOTS):

3/18/2020 – Adesto Technologies was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. According to Zacks, “Adesto Technologies Corporation is a provider of application-specific non-volatile memory products. The company designed and built a portfolio of innovative products which includes Fusion Serial Flash, DataFlash(R) and Conductive Bridging RAM (R). It sells products directly to original equipment manufacturers and original design manufacturers. Adesto Technologies Corporation is headquartered in Sunnyvale, California. “

3/18/2020 – Adesto Technologies was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

3/17/2020 – Adesto Technologies had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Loop Capital. They now have a $12.55 price target on the stock.

3/12/2020 – Adesto Technologies was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating.

3/6/2020 – Adesto Technologies was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating.

2/28/2020 – Adesto Technologies was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating.

2/28/2020 – Adesto Technologies was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

2/21/2020 – Adesto Technologies was downgraded by analysts at B. Riley from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $12.55 price target on the stock, up previously from $11.00.

2/20/2020 – Adesto Technologies was downgraded by analysts at Roth Capital from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a price target on the stock.

2/20/2020 – Adesto Technologies was downgraded by analysts at Craig Hallum to a “hold” rating. They now have a $12.55 price target on the stock.

2/20/2020 – Adesto Technologies was downgraded by analysts at Loop Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. They now have a $12.55 price target on the stock.

2/20/2020 – Adesto Technologies was downgraded by analysts at Needham & Company LLC from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating. They now have a $12.00 price target on the stock.

2/20/2020 – Adesto Technologies was downgraded by analysts at Canaccord Genuity from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. They now have a $12.55 price target on the stock.

2/20/2020 – Adesto Technologies was upgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating.

1/28/2020 – Adesto Technologies was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

Shares of IOTS stock opened at $9.45 on Tuesday. Adesto Technologies Corp has a 12 month low of $5.63 and a 12 month high of $12.39. The stock has a market cap of $280.21 million, a P/E ratio of -10.99, a P/E/G ratio of 15.17 and a beta of -0.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.74.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Adesto Technologies by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 373,484 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,174,000 after buying an additional 3,912 shares during the last quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. increased its holdings in Adesto Technologies by 57.1% during the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 5,500 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Adesto Technologies by 116.6% during the fourth quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 24,438 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $208,000 after buying an additional 13,154 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Adesto Technologies by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 99,751 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $847,000 after buying an additional 5,730 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in Adesto Technologies by 251.2% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 105,054 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $893,000 after buying an additional 75,142 shares during the last quarter. 79.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Adesto Technologies Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides application-specific semiconductors and embedded systems that offer the building blocks of Internet of Things (IoT) edge devices operating on networks worldwide. The company's portfolio of semiconductor and embedded technologies are optimized for connected IoT devices and systems used in industrial, consumer, communications, and medical applications.

