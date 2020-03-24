Analysts Set $56.00 Target Price for Industrias Bachoco, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:IBA)

Shares of Industrias Bachoco, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:IBA) have been assigned a consensus broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the one analysts that provide coverage for the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a strong buy recommendation.

Brokerages have set a one year consensus price objective of $56.00 for the company, according to Zacks. Zacks has also given Industrias Bachoco an industry rank of 210 out of 255 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet cut Industrias Bachoco from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. ValuEngine upgraded Industrias Bachoco from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Industrias Bachoco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 28th.

Shares of NYSE IBA opened at $28.95 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.71, a current ratio of 3.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.88 and a beta of 0.50. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $41.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $49.22. Industrias Bachoco has a 52-week low of $28.04 and a 52-week high of $57.00.

Industrias Bachoco (NYSE:IBA) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by ($0.41). The company had revenue of $801.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $800.43 million. Industrias Bachoco had a return on equity of 7.96% and a net margin of 5.10%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Industrias Bachoco will post 4.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Industrias Bachoco in the third quarter worth $483,000. Royce & Associates LP boosted its position in Industrias Bachoco by 32.3% during the fourth quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 121,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,334,000 after purchasing an additional 29,747 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in Industrias Bachoco by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 638,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,181,000 after purchasing an additional 2,600 shares during the last quarter. Legato Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Industrias Bachoco during the fourth quarter valued at $797,000. Finally, Everett Harris & Co. CA boosted its position in Industrias Bachoco by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Everett Harris & Co. CA now owns 108,764 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,656,000 after purchasing an additional 1,974 shares during the last quarter. 3.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Industrias Bachoco Company Profile

Industrias Bachoco, SAB. de C.V., through its subsidiaries, operates as a poultry producer in Mexico and the United States. The company operates in two segment, Poultry and Others It is primarily involved in the breeding, processing, and marketing of chicken, eggs, swine, balanced animal feed, and other meat products.

