Ancora Advisors LLC Acquires New Stake in Applied Industrial Technologies (NYSE:AIT)

Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies (NYSE:AIT) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 2,875 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $192,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of AIT. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Applied Industrial Technologies by 7.3% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,463,640 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $94,507,000 after purchasing an additional 100,057 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,148,051 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $76,564,000 after purchasing an additional 13,261 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies by 24.6% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 785,303 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $52,372,000 after buying an additional 154,994 shares in the last quarter. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ grew its holdings in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ now owns 643,025 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $42,883,000 after buying an additional 21,783 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Trust Walden Corp raised its position in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 477,530 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $31,847,000 after buying an additional 12,683 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.47% of the company’s stock.

AIT has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Sidoti upped their price objective on shares of Applied Industrial Technologies from $61.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 9th. KeyCorp reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $75.00 price target (up previously from $70.00) on shares of Applied Industrial Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. ValuEngine raised Applied Industrial Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Wells Fargo & Co upgraded Applied Industrial Technologies to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Finally, Robert W. Baird started coverage on Applied Industrial Technologies in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $81.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Applied Industrial Technologies currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $74.40.

Shares of AIT opened at $36.22 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.72, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.62 and a beta of 1.28. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $57.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $60.45. Applied Industrial Technologies has a twelve month low of $30.66 and a twelve month high of $70.62.

Applied Industrial Technologies (NYSE:AIT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The industrial products company reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $833.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $847.19 million. Applied Industrial Technologies had a return on equity of 17.79% and a net margin of 3.85%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.99 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Applied Industrial Technologies will post 4.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th were issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 13th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.53%. This is a boost from Applied Industrial Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. Applied Industrial Technologies’s payout ratio is presently 29.02%.

Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc distributes industrial products in North America, Australia, New Zealand, and Singapore. The company offers its products for maintenance, repair, and operational, as well as original equipment manufacturing customers. It operates in two segments, Service Center Based Distribution, and Fluid Power and Flow Control.

