Ancora Advisors LLC Buys Shares of 6,400 Global Indemnity Ltd (NASDAQ:GBLI)

Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new position in Global Indemnity Ltd (NASDAQ:GBLI) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 6,400 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $190,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of GBLI. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Global Indemnity by 61.0% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,861 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 705 shares during the period. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in shares of Global Indemnity by 25.8% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 6,851 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $171,000 after purchasing an additional 1,403 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of Global Indemnity in the fourth quarter valued at about $242,000. UBS Group AG increased its position in Global Indemnity by 41.0% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 9,641 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $286,000 after purchasing an additional 2,801 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in Global Indemnity during the fourth quarter worth about $323,000. 55.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Global Indemnity alerts:

Shares of Global Indemnity stock opened at $23.81 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $346.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.88 and a beta of 0.46. Global Indemnity Ltd has a fifty-two week low of $23.49 and a fifty-two week high of $34.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a current ratio of 0.27. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $30.63 and a 200 day moving average of $28.23.

Global Indemnity (NASDAQ:GBLI) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The insurance provider reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter. Global Indemnity had a return on equity of 6.80% and a net margin of 11.58%. The company had revenue of $175.91 million for the quarter.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.20%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 23rd.

GBLI has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Global Indemnity from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. TheStreet raised shares of Global Indemnity from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of Global Indemnity from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 13th.

In other Global Indemnity news, insider Stephen Green acquired 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 16th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $25.00 per share, with a total value of $50,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 31,021 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $775,525. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Over the last quarter, insiders have bought 7,225 shares of company stock valued at $201,975. Company insiders own 42.10% of the company’s stock.

Global Indemnity Company Profile

Global Indemnity Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance and reinsurance products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Commercial Lines, Personal Lines, and Reinsurance Operations. The Commercial Lines segment distributes property, general liability, casualty, and professional lines products, as well as products for vacant, and under construction and renovation dwellings.

Recommended Story: What is an economic bubble?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GBLI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Global Indemnity Ltd (NASDAQ:GBLI).

Receive News & Ratings for Global Indemnity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global Indemnity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.