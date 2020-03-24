Ancora Advisors LLC Has $234,000 Stock Position in CSS Industries Inc (NYSE:CSS)

Ancora Advisors LLC lowered its stake in CSS Industries Inc (NYSE:CSS) by 21.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 53,151 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 14,843 shares during the quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC’s holdings in CSS Industries were worth $234,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of CSS Industries by 90.8% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 39,532 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $175,000 after acquiring an additional 18,809 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its holdings in shares of CSS Industries by 9.9% during the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 125,157 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $552,000 after acquiring an additional 11,261 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of CSS Industries by 8.3% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 324,019 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,429,000 after acquiring an additional 24,900 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 56.35% of the company’s stock.

Get CSS Industries alerts:

CSS opened at $9.40 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $83.47 million, a P/E ratio of -2.03 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. CSS Industries Inc has a 12 month low of $3.54 and a 12 month high of $9.40. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.92.

CSS Industries Profile

CSS Industries, Inc, a consumer products company, designs, manufactures, procures, distributes, and sells seasonal, gift, and craft products principally to mass market retailers in the United States and Canada. Its craft and gift consumer products include craft ribbons and bows, trims, buttons, sewing patterns, knitting needles, needle arts, kids' crafts, infant products, journals, gift card holders, all occasion boxed greeting cards, memory books, scrapbooks, stationery, stickers, and other gift and craft items, as well as floral accessories, including pot covers, foil, waxed tissue, shred, aisle runners, corsage bags, and other paper and film products.

Further Reading: What does a market perform rating mean?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CSS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CSS Industries Inc (NYSE:CSS).

Receive News & Ratings for CSS Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CSS Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.