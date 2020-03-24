Ancora Advisors LLC Has $250,000 Holdings in iBonds Dec 2021 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDM)

Ancora Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of iBonds Dec 2021 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDM) by 50.0% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 10,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,000 shares during the quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC’s holdings in iBonds Dec 2021 Term Corporate ETF were worth $250,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in IBDM. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in iBonds Dec 2021 Term Corporate ETF by 21.0% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,002,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,031,000 after acquiring an additional 173,717 shares in the last quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of iBonds Dec 2021 Term Corporate ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,992,000. American Family Insurance Mutual Holding Co bought a new stake in shares of iBonds Dec 2021 Term Corporate ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,496,000. RVW Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of iBonds Dec 2021 Term Corporate ETF by 8.6% in the fourth quarter. RVW Wealth LLC now owns 584,276 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,584,000 after purchasing an additional 46,198 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Leavell Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of iBonds Dec 2021 Term Corporate ETF by 14.6% in the fourth quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. now owns 216,860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,413,000 after purchasing an additional 27,580 shares in the last quarter.

Get iBonds Dec 2021 Term Corporate ETF alerts:

Shares of IBDM stock opened at $23.80 on Tuesday. iBonds Dec 2021 Term Corporate ETF has a one year low of $22.15 and a one year high of $25.55. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $24.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.91.

Read More: What are retained earnings?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IBDM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iBonds Dec 2021 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDM).

Receive News & Ratings for iBonds Dec 2021 Term Corporate ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iBonds Dec 2021 Term Corporate ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.