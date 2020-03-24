Ancora Advisors LLC Lowers Holdings in Superior Group of Companies Inc (NASDAQ:SGC)

Ancora Advisors LLC cut its holdings in Superior Group of Companies Inc (NASDAQ:SGC) by 40.8% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 16,090 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 11,080 shares during the quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC’s holdings in Superior Group of Companies were worth $218,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Superior Group of Companies by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 227,600 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $3,082,000 after purchasing an additional 4,300 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Superior Group of Companies by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 158,169 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $2,142,000 after purchasing an additional 2,467 shares during the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Superior Group of Companies by 86.6% in the fourth quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 27,602 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $374,000 after purchasing an additional 12,807 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of Superior Group of Companies by 54.3% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 13,184 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $179,000 after buying an additional 4,639 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its position in shares of Superior Group of Companies by 103.0% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 10,717 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $145,000 after buying an additional 5,437 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.63% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on SGC shares. ValuEngine raised Superior Group of Companies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Barrington Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 price objective on shares of Superior Group of Companies in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Superior Group of Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.50 price objective on the stock in a report on Saturday.

Superior Group of Companies stock opened at $7.50 on Tuesday. Superior Group of Companies Inc has a 52-week low of $6.10 and a 52-week high of $18.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 3.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $10.80 and its 200 day moving average is $13.52. The company has a market cap of $123.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.38, a PEG ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 0.14.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 12th were paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 11th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.33%. Superior Group of Companies’s payout ratio is currently 50.63%.

Superior Group of Companies Profile

Superior Group of Companies, Inc manufactures and sells apparel and accessories in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Uniforms and Related Products, Remote Staffing Solutions, and Promotional Products. The Uniforms and Related Products segment manufactures and sells a range of uniforms, corporate identity apparel, career apparel, and accessories for personnel of hospitals and health facilities; hotels; food service facilities; retail stores; general and special purpose industrial uses; commercial enterprises; airlines; public and private safety and security organizations; and miscellaneous service uses.

