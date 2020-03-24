Ancora Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in Msci Inc (NYSE:MSCI)

Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new position in Msci Inc (NYSE:MSCI) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 640 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $165,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Msci by 81.2% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 575,038 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $164,346,000 after acquiring an additional 257,706 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in shares of Msci by 8.9% during the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,500,923 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $645,687,000 after purchasing an additional 204,958 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio raised its holdings in shares of Msci by 406.3% in the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 154,984 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $40,013,000 after purchasing an additional 124,370 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Msci by 60.7% in the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 309,400 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $79,883,000 after purchasing an additional 116,809 shares during the period. Finally, Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Msci by 30.4% in the third quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 277,252 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $60,372,000 after purchasing an additional 64,680 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.15% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MSCI stock opened at $231.55 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.14 and a beta of 1.09. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $291.63 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $258.74. Msci Inc has a 1 year low of $189.93 and a 1 year high of $335.43.

Msci (NYSE:MSCI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The technology company reported $1.67 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $406.61 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $398.15 million. Msci had a negative return on equity of 285.06% and a net margin of 36.18%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.31 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Msci Inc will post 7.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 6th. Investors of record on Friday, February 21st were issued a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 20th. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.17%. Msci’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.24%.

MSCI has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Msci from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $291.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, January 17th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Msci to and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Atlantic Securities upgraded Msci from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $340.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $290.00 price objective on shares of Msci in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Msci from $255.00 to $274.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $297.33.

In other Msci news, COO Cd Baer Pettit sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $315.11, for a total value of $787,775.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 291,145 shares in the company, valued at approximately $91,742,700.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.94% of the company’s stock.

Msci Company Profile

MSCI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides investment decision support tools for the clients to manage their investment processes worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Index, Analytics, ESG, and Real Estate. The Index segment primarily provides equity indexes for use in various areas of the investment process, including index-linked product creation and performance benchmarking, as well as portfolio construction and rebalancing, and asset allocation.

