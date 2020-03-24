Ancora Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY)

Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 468 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $176,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in MDY. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,626,499 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $985,936,000 after purchasing an additional 85,238 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 33.5% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 585,143 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $219,652,000 after purchasing an additional 146,835 shares in the last quarter. Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC. increased its stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC. now owns 15,644 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,872,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares during the last quarter. Sullivan Bruyette Speros & Blaney LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. Sullivan Bruyette Speros & Blaney LLC now owns 1,683 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $632,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 147.1% during the 4th quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 67,245 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $25,242,000 after buying an additional 40,030 shares in the last quarter.

Get SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust alerts:

Shares of MDY stock opened at $220.85 on Tuesday. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust has a twelve month low of $214.22 and a twelve month high of $384.47. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $334.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $356.01.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 30th. Investors of record on Monday, March 23rd will be paid a $1.1098 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 20th. This is a positive change from SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. This represents a $4.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.01%.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust Company Profile

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF is an exchange traded fund. SPDR MidCap 400 Trust focuses to correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The S&P MidCap 400 covers over 7% of the United States equities market, and is part of a series of S&P the United States indices. The index also includes companies, which should have four consecutive quarters of positive as-reported earnings, excluding discontinued operations and extraordinary items.

Read More: Economic Bubble

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.