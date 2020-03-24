Ancora Advisors LLC Purchases New Position in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX)

Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new position in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 947 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $247,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in IDXX. KBC Group NV lifted its holdings in IDEXX Laboratories by 289.6% during the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 191,402 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,981,000 after purchasing an additional 142,274 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its holdings in IDEXX Laboratories by 219.0% during the 4th quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 196,723 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,369,000 after buying an additional 135,058 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. grew its holdings in IDEXX Laboratories by 1,879.8% during the 4th quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 133,637 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,897,000 after buying an additional 126,887 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,771,848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $984,943,000 after buying an additional 121,902 shares during the period. Finally, Credit Suisse AG increased its position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 23.7% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 590,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $154,117,000 after buying an additional 113,036 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.33% of the company’s stock.

Get IDEXX Laboratories alerts:

In related news, Director Jonathan W. Ayers sold 39,143 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $293.62, for a total value of $11,493,167.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 847,983 shares in the company, valued at $248,984,768.46. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

IDXX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of IDEXX Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $290.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. BidaskClub cut shares of IDEXX Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $292.86.

IDEXX Laboratories stock opened at $182.94 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $15.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.49 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.31. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $258.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $266.24. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. has a 52 week low of $168.65 and a 52 week high of $296.25.

IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The company reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $605.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $600.60 million. IDEXX Laboratories had a return on equity of 283.27% and a net margin of 17.77%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.98 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. will post 5.51 earnings per share for the current year.

IDEXX Laboratories announced that its board has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, February 12th that allows the company to buyback 5,000,000 shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

IDEXX Laboratories Company Profile

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and distributes products and services primarily for the companion animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy, and water testing markets worldwide. The company operates through Companion Animal Group; Water Quality Products; Livestock, Poultry and Dairy; and Other segments.

Further Reading: What is Call Option Volume?

Receive News & Ratings for IDEXX Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IDEXX Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.