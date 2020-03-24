Ancora Advisors LLC Purchases Shares of 700 Everest Re Group Ltd (NYSE:RE)

Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Everest Re Group Ltd (NYSE:RE) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 700 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $194,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Everest Re Group by 7.0% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,114,343 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $562,606,000 after buying an additional 138,274 shares during the last quarter. Pacitti Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Everest Re Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $103,000. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. grew its stake in Everest Re Group by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 20,833 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $5,543,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in Everest Re Group by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 68,088 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $18,118,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its stake in Everest Re Group by 9.4% during the 3rd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 274,408 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $73,017,000 after purchasing an additional 23,470 shares during the last quarter. 95.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of RE stock opened at $171.96 on Tuesday. Everest Re Group Ltd has a 52-week low of $168.16 and a 52-week high of $294.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The stock has a market cap of $7.94 billion, a PE ratio of 6.93 and a beta of 0.36. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $254.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $263.08.

Everest Re Group (NYSE:RE) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The insurance provider reported $3.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.64 by $0.56. The firm had revenue of $2.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.13 billion. Everest Re Group had a return on equity of 9.85% and a net margin of 12.31%. During the same period last year, the company earned ($5.89) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Everest Re Group Ltd will post 24.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 11th will be given a $1.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 10th. This represents a $6.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.61%. Everest Re Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.05%.

In other news, Director William F. Galtney, Jr. bought 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 9th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $240.45 per share, with a total value of $360,675.00. 1.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on RE. Citigroup initiated coverage on Everest Re Group in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $302.00 price objective for the company. Cfra upped their target price on Everest Re Group from $272.00 to $305.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Everest Re Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $208.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and set a $325.00 price target on shares of Everest Re Group in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Everest Re Group from $283.00 to $287.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Everest Re Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $272.22.

Everest Re Group Profile

Everest Re Group, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides reinsurance and insurance products in the United States, Bermuda, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: U.S. Reinsurance, International, Bermuda, and Insurance. The U.S. Reinsurance segment writes property and casualty reinsurance; and specialty lines of business, including marine, aviation, surety, and accident and health insurance through reinsurance brokers, as well as directly with ceding companies in the United States.

