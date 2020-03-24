Ancora Advisors LLC Purchases Shares of 8,474 Kinder Morgan Inc (NYSE:KMI)

Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kinder Morgan Inc (NYSE:KMI) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 8,474 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $179,000.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan by 8.4% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 104,650,289 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $2,215,447,000 after purchasing an additional 8,137,878 shares in the last quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. increased its holdings in Kinder Morgan by 395.9% during the fourth quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 9,996,040 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $211,616,000 after buying an additional 7,980,233 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in Kinder Morgan by 23.5% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 4,642,996 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $98,157,000 after acquiring an additional 883,888 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in Kinder Morgan by 10.1% during the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 8,188,000 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $173,340,000 after acquiring an additional 752,004 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. lifted its stake in Kinder Morgan by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 13,636,689 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $288,689,000 after acquiring an additional 723,056 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:KMI opened at $11.03 on Tuesday. Kinder Morgan Inc has a 12-month low of $9.42 and a 12-month high of $22.58. The stock has a market cap of $27.97 billion, a PE ratio of 11.49, a P/E/G ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.83. The business has a 50 day moving average of $18.88 and a 200-day moving average of $20.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The pipeline company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26. The company had revenue of $3.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.62 billion. Kinder Morgan had a return on equity of 6.29% and a net margin of 16.58%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.21 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Kinder Morgan Inc will post 1 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Chairman Richard D. Kinder acquired 300,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 26th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $20.72 per share, for a total transaction of $6,216,000.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 243,439,120 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,044,058,566.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael C. Morgan sold 309,370 shares of Kinder Morgan stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.89, for a total value of $6,772,109.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 1,400,000 shares of company stock valued at $24,858,000 over the last 90 days. 13.95% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

KMI has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Piper Jaffray Companies started coverage on shares of Kinder Morgan in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $23.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America upgraded shares of Kinder Morgan from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Kinder Morgan from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, March 16th. ValuEngine raised Kinder Morgan from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. Finally, Citigroup lowered Kinder Morgan from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.53.

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2 segments. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline and storage systems; natural gas and crude oil gathering systems, and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids (NGL) fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas facilities.

