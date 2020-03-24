Ancora Advisors LLC Sells 72,417 Shares of MFS Intermediate Income Trust (NYSE:MIN)

Ancora Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in MFS Intermediate Income Trust (NYSE:MIN) by 54.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 61,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 72,417 shares during the quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC owned about 0.05% of MFS Intermediate Income Trust worth $231,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Chapwood Capital Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in MFS Intermediate Income Trust in the fourth quarter worth $1,454,000. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. bought a new position in MFS Intermediate Income Trust in the 4th quarter worth $273,000. Relative Value Partners Group LLC raised its holdings in MFS Intermediate Income Trust by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Relative Value Partners Group LLC now owns 3,328,316 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $12,648,000 after purchasing an additional 58,204 shares in the last quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance purchased a new stake in shares of MFS Intermediate Income Trust in the 4th quarter worth about $177,000. Finally, Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV lifted its position in shares of MFS Intermediate Income Trust by 32.8% in the 4th quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 169,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $643,000 after purchasing an additional 41,800 shares during the period. 39.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of MIN opened at $3.40 on Tuesday. MFS Intermediate Income Trust has a 1-year low of $3.23 and a 1-year high of $3.89. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $3.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.77.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 18th will be issued a $0.028 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 17th. This represents a $0.34 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.88%.

MFS Intermediate Income Trust Profile

MFS Intermediate Income Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Massachusetts Financial Services Company. The fund invests in fixed income markets across the globe. It primarily invests in debt instruments. The fund seeks to benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the Barclays Intermediate U.S.

