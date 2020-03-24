Ancora Advisors LLC Takes Position in American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in American Express (NYSE:AXP) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 1,327 shares of the payment services company’s stock, valued at approximately $165,000.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in AXP. Colony Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of American Express by 0.7% during the third quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 148,966 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $17,620,000 after purchasing an additional 999 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC increased its stake in American Express by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 333,176 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $39,408,000 after acquiring an additional 1,157 shares during the period. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd increased its stake in American Express by 22.1% during the 3rd quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 71,896 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $8,504,000 after acquiring an additional 13,007 shares during the period. SWS Partners acquired a new position in American Express in the 3rd quarter valued at $341,000. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management raised its holdings in American Express by 82.2% in the 3rd quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 10,644 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $1,281,000 after acquiring an additional 4,803 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.98% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on AXP. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on American Express from $137.50 to $93.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Argus upgraded American Express from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their price target on American Express from $150.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Nomura cut their price objective on shares of American Express from $148.00 to $119.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of American Express from to in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $122.79.

In related news, Director Theodore Leonsis sold 7,575 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.61, for a total transaction of $1,004,520.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,005 shares in the company, valued at approximately $531,103.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Laureen Seeger sold 27,571 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.04, for a total transaction of $3,750,758.84. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 53,739 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,310,653.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 81,639 shares of company stock worth $10,880,261. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of AXP stock opened at $68.96 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.51. American Express has a twelve month low of $67.00 and a twelve month high of $138.13. The company has a market cap of $59.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.64, a P/E/G ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.10. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $115.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $119.96.

American Express (NYSE:AXP) last released its earnings results on Friday, January 24th. The payment services company reported $2.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $11.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.36 billion. American Express had a return on equity of 30.21% and a net margin of 15.44%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.84 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that American Express will post 8.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 3rd will be paid a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 2nd. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.49%. American Express’s payout ratio is currently 20.98%.

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services to consumers and businesses worldwide. It operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services.

