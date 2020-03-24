Ancora Advisors LLC Takes Position in FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE)

Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new position in FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 3,360 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $163,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Boston Partners grew its holdings in FirstEnergy by 9,910.1% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,825,957 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $136,297,000 after buying an additional 2,797,726 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of FirstEnergy by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 39,639,882 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,926,498,000 after acquiring an additional 1,805,041 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of FirstEnergy by 235.3% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,117,379 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $102,121,000 after purchasing an additional 1,485,911 shares in the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of FirstEnergy by 22.1% in the fourth quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 5,537,674 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $269,131,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000,480 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of FirstEnergy by 6.9% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 10,268,300 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $499,039,000 after purchasing an additional 665,200 shares in the last quarter. 83.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Argus raised shares of FirstEnergy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of FirstEnergy from $51.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 24th. Mizuho upgraded shares of FirstEnergy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $47.00 to $53.00 in a report on Monday, November 25th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of FirstEnergy from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $53.00 price target (up previously from $52.00) on shares of FirstEnergy in a report on Monday, November 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. FirstEnergy has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $49.67.

Shares of FE opened at $33.19 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.81. The business has a fifty day moving average of $46.73 and a 200 day moving average of $47.70. The company has a market cap of $18.54 billion, a PE ratio of 19.52 and a beta of 0.42. FirstEnergy Corp. has a 52-week low of $32.00 and a 52-week high of $52.51.

FirstEnergy (NYSE:FE) last announced its earnings results on Friday, February 7th. The utilities provider reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $2.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.74 billion. FirstEnergy had a net margin of 8.26% and a return on equity of 19.57%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.50 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that FirstEnergy Corp. will post 2.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, May 7th will be given a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 6th. FirstEnergy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 60.47%.

FirstEnergy Corp., through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, and distributes electricity in the United States. The company operates through Regulated Distribution and Regulated Transmission segments. It owns and operates coal-fired, nuclear, hydroelectric, natural gas, wind, and solar power generating facilities.

