Ancora Advisors LLC Takes Position in Liberty Sirius XM Group Series A (NASDAQ:LSXMA)

Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Liberty Sirius XM Group Series A (NASDAQ:LSXMA) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 3,441 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $166,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of LSXMA. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors bought a new position in shares of Liberty Sirius XM Group Series A during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Vestor Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Liberty Sirius XM Group Series A in the 4th quarter worth approximately $51,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in Liberty Sirius XM Group Series A during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $88,000. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its position in Liberty Sirius XM Group Series A by 58.8% during the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 3,197 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $122,000 after purchasing an additional 1,184 shares during the period. Finally, Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Liberty Sirius XM Group Series A during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $124,000. 29.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of LSXMA stock opened at $24.37 on Tuesday. Liberty Sirius XM Group Series A has a 12-month low of $22.54 and a 12-month high of $51.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.82 and a beta of 1.17. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $43.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $45.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.62.

LSXMA has been the topic of several analyst reports. Citigroup increased their target price on Liberty Sirius XM Group Series A from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Liberty Sirius XM Group Series A from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 10th. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Liberty Sirius XM Group Series A from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $55.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, Benchmark dropped their price objective on shares of Liberty Sirius XM Group Series A from $60.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Liberty Sirius XM Group Series A has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $52.83.

The Liberty SiriusXM Group, through its subsidiary, Sirius XM Holdings Inc, transmits music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic, and weather channels in the United States and Canada. The company also provides infotainment services; and streaming services through applications for mobile and home devices, and other consumer electronic equipment, as well as online.

