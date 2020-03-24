Ancora Advisors LLC Trims Holdings in BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fd (NYSE:CII)

Ancora Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fd (NYSE:CII) by 15.0% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 17,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 3,000 shares during the quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC’s holdings in BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fd were worth $293,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Usca Ria LLC raised its position in shares of BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fd by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Usca Ria LLC now owns 83,250 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,436,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. National Asset Management Inc. grew its position in BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fd by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 35,232 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $608,000 after acquiring an additional 1,292 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its position in BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fd by 12.6% in the fourth quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 16,776 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $289,000 after acquiring an additional 1,878 shares during the period. Bogart Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fd during the fourth quarter worth $53,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fd by 8.3% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 46,407 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $801,000 after acquiring an additional 3,561 shares during the last quarter.

NYSE:CII opened at $10.48 on Tuesday. BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fd has a 52 week low of $9.56 and a 52 week high of $17.86. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $15.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.35.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.087 per share. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.96%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 13th.

BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fd Company Profile

BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund, Inc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors.

